Takapuna Grammar School on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A large high school on Auckland’s North Shore is closed for the day because it does not have enough water.

Takapuna Grammar School has told parents more than two thirds of the school was without a functioning water supply, leaving it with only two or three useable toilet blocks and one working water fountain.

It said that was not sufficent to safely accomodate its 2200 students, and the school would be closed today. It described the water supply problem as “ongoing”.

School work would be posted online and students could email teachers if they needed help.

Takapuna Grammar and the Ministry of Education has been approached for comment.