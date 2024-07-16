Advertisement
Warriors v Raiders: State of Origin stars Mitch Barnett, Kurt Capewell named to start, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shifts to wing

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Mitch Barnett celebrates the Warriors' win over the Panthers. Photo / Getty Images

Coach Andrew Webster has named both of his State of Origin players to back up and start Friday’s crucial clash against the Canberra Raiders.

As the Warriors’ season approaches must-win territory following their golden point loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier this month, Webster is asking the duo of Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell to back up after Wednesday’s series decider between New South Wales and Queensland.

Capewell has been named to start for both Queensland and the Warriors, while Barnett will come off the bench for New South Wales, but don the No 10 jersey for his club.

Following Tuesday’s news that club captain Tohu Harris will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury, Barnett will also lead the Warriors, as he’s done previously this year.

Both Capewell and Barnett backed up from State of Origin II at the end of last month, and were instrumental in a 32-16 victory over the Brisbane Broncos at Go Media Stadium.

Elsewhere, injuries in the backline have forced Webster’s hand into making changes.

Taine Tuaupiki starts at fullback, given Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad limped out of the Bulldogs defeat with a hamstring injury.

Significantly, Marcelo Montoya’s groin injury will also see Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shift from centre onto the left wing, and see Ali Leiataua come into the No 3 jersey alongside Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

That will see Leiataua, 21, return to Canberra, where he made his NRL debut in a 36-14 victory last year, before injury limited him to just one appearance so far this season.

Following his debut against the Bulldogs, 18-year-old forward Leka Halasima has been named to make his second NRL appearance off the bench in the No 17 jersey.

Warriors team to face Canberra Raiders:

1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Te Maire Martin, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett (c), 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Tom Ale, 20. Bunty Afoa, 21. Edward Kosi, 22. Moala Graham-Taufa, 23. Jacob Laban.



