Mitch Barnett celebrates the Warriors' win over the Panthers. Photo / Getty Images

Coach Andrew Webster has named both of his State of Origin players to back up and start Friday’s crucial clash against the Canberra Raiders.

As the Warriors’ season approaches must-win territory following their golden point loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier this month, Webster is asking the duo of Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell to back up after Wednesday’s series decider between New South Wales and Queensland.

Capewell has been named to start for both Queensland and the Warriors, while Barnett will come off the bench for New South Wales, but don the No 10 jersey for his club.

Following Tuesday’s news that club captain Tohu Harris will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury, Barnett will also lead the Warriors, as he’s done previously this year.

Both Capewell and Barnett backed up from State of Origin II at the end of last month, and were instrumental in a 32-16 victory over the Brisbane Broncos at Go Media Stadium.