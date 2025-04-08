“People may feel the cooler temperatures, especially after a mild start to April,” says Martino. However, this temperature dip is typical for autumn, a season known for fluctuating temperatures.

Winter is coming sooner than expected for parts of the country as the first snowfall of the year makes landfall. Photo / MetService

Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley, says, “The first snowfall of the year is always exciting, as our team and guests get prepared for another epic winter.

“Although this time around, we’re glad the snow on the ground will be short-lived, as we work hard to get multiple development projects completed before the 2025 season – when Cardrona will become New Zealand’s biggest ski area.”

Staff say Cardrona is set to open for the winter season on June 15.

Snow typically appears during the months of June through to October, though cold snaps can occur outside these months.

MetService says the weather for the rest of the country will be more settled from today, with plenty of dry and sunny weather in store for the week. However, the cold southerly winds of Tuesday will be leaving their mark on our temperatures.

Martino says that Wānaka and Queenstown dropped to just 2C overnight, but temperatures are not expected to fall below 5C for the rest of the week.

Christchurch and Dunedin can expect a maximum temperature of 18C as winds ease and the sun makes an appearance.

Martino also says that Auckland will experience a slightly chillier low of 11C today, with similar low temperatures for the rest of the week.

In Wellington, the forecast calls for a low of 10C and a high of 18C today.

Thick snow falls at the Roundhill Ski Area in Tekapo. Photo / Roundhill Ski cam

This week’s wild weather - tornadoes and high winds

Emergency crews were on the ground in Horowhenua yesterday assessing damage after two tornadoes struck the region, leaving holiday park guests “shaken and needing a good hug”.

While no injuries have been reported, council contractors are continuing to clear debris, unblock drains, and support affected households.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s event. Please know that we’re here for you and doing everything we can to support our community through the response and recovery.”

There are no severe weather watches and warnings in place for the country today.

Thick snow falls on Mt Hutt. Photo / Canterbury Snow and Weather Watch

