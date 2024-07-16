“He’s been very selfless, actually,” Griffin said. “Coming back from rugby, getting used to our defensive systems again, he’s been moved left, right, wing, centre, fullback.

“I’m really excited to see him on the wing, it’ll free him up a little bit to hopefully get more touches of the football out of the backfield earlier in the set.

“That’s when Roger’s very dangerous. So hopefully it’ll get his carries up.

“Ali’s only just got back, so we haven’t had that guy we could bring into the centre to push Roger to the wing.

“So I’m very excited to see how Roger goes on the wing.”

Tuivasa-Sheck is by no means a stranger to playing on the wing.

In 2013, he won the NRL’s Dally M winger of the year award for his role in the Sydney Roosters’ premiership triumph, before claiming the fullback of the year prize in 2015 and 2018, with the latter resulting in the outright prize for the competition’s best player.

Leka Halasima delivered on NRL for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Friday’s clash will also see teenager Leka Halasima get another run, after impressing off the bench against the Bulldogs.

The backrower turned centre nearly scored what would have proved to be the decisive try for the Warriors, only to be stopped short of the line.

And with captain Tohu Harris ruled out for the rest of the year, Halasima looms as a handy option for coach Andrew Webster to call on as his side look to secure another season of finals football.

“It’s awesome,” Griffin continued. “He’s [been playing] under-19s this year.

“Seeing what he did with his first carry [against the Bulldogs], coming on in the middle and ending up playing centre shows the versatility he’s got, just the pure athlete he is.

“He’s been working really hard, learning all those fundamentals. He’s got a very, very bright future.”

Warriors team to face Canberra Raiders

1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Te Maire Martin, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett (c), 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Tom Ale, 20. Bunty Afoa, 21. Edward Kosi, 22. Moala Graham-Taufa, 23. Jacob Laban.

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.