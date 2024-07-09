Roger Tuivasa-Sheck joins The Big League Podcast to discuss Leka Halasima’s blockbusting debut, the Bulldogs heartbreak and how he found switching to fullback.
A blockbusting Warriors debut from an 18-year-old has left veteran teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in awe.
Back-rower Leka Halasima came off the interchange in the Kiwi side’s 13-12 NRL golden-point loss to the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium in Sydney, finishing the game at centre as his teammates dropped like flies with injury.
The teenager made an instant impact after coming on to the field in the 52nd minute, bumping off the attempted tackle of Canterbury-Bankstown’s Bailey Hayward.
With nine minutes to go and the scores locked at 12-12, Halasima made a break down the right edge from 45 metres out, stepping Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey before being held up over the tryline.