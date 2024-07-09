Advertisement
The Big League Podcast: Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on what makes 18-year-old Leka Halasima special

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Leka Halasima delivered on his NRL debut for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck joins The Big League Podcast to discuss Leka Halasima’s blockbusting debut, the Bulldogs heartbreak and how he found switching to fullback.

A blockbusting Warriors debut from an 18-year-old has left veteran teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in awe.

Back-rower Leka Halasima came off the interchange in the Kiwi side’s 13-12 NRL golden-point loss to the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium in Sydney, finishing the game at centre as his teammates dropped like flies with injury.

The teenager made an instant impact after coming on to the field in the 52nd minute, bumping off the attempted tackle of Canterbury-Bankstown’s Bailey Hayward.

With nine minutes to go and the scores locked at 12-12, Halasima made a break down the right edge from 45 metres out, stepping Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey before being held up over the tryline.

Tuivasa-Sheck told The Big League Podcast the dash was unreal.

“I was in shock. I think in the last pass, I got tackled and I just watched him go to work. I was in awe watching him get around some NRL players, beat the fullback and almost score from 40 out. Just a young kid who’s really confident in his game and had no fear out there.”

Halasima was recently upgraded to a top 30 contract and is signed with the Warriors through to the end of 2027.

The Tongan-born forward was only added to the squad late in the week, after captain Tohu Harris was ruled out with a wrist injury.

Tuivasa-Sheck said Halasima is very comfortable in his own skin.

“He’s a kid at training, always smiling and having a good laugh at little things. He’s still trying to find his way but there’s just something about him when he gets on the field and it’s game time. It’s showtime for him. He turns up, does what he needs to do and does freakish things.

“A star is born and I’m looking forward to seeing more of Leka in the NRL side. Just stay tuned for Leka.”

Halasima joined the S.G. Ball team as a 17-year-old (then an Under-18 competition) last year, playing six games and getting named the side’s player of the year.

He was quickly moved into the New South Wales Cup team, for whom he has played 18 games and scored six tries.

Nathan Limm is host of The Big League Podcast and has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the Herald since 2020.

