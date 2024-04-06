Warriors 34

Rabbitohs 4

This is what we have been waiting for.

This was the potential of the Warriors team on full display – and it was also a hell of a way to break a long-running hoodoo. The Auckland team crushed South Sydney 34-4 in one of their most dominant away performances of the Andrew Webster era.

It wasn’t just the result, but the way they did it, with relentless defence, superb yardage play, kick chase and some scintillating tries.

It was even more remarkable given the forced reshuffle, with Marata Niukore and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak ruled out late, adding to a long injury list. This was also against a South Sydney team who have been kryptonite for the Warriors over the years, handing them 14 defeats in 15 games before Saturday.

Sure, the Rabbitohs have issues and badly lost their way after a promising first quarter with a mistake-ridden display, but they are still a dangerous, difficult opponent.

Their woes were a product of constant defensive pressure, while everything clicked offensively for the Warriors – especially with the work from their spine.

It made for a special day for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in his 200th NRL game as he showed his versatility on the wing and grabbed a memorable try.

Hooker Wayde Egan was outstanding – involved in almost every try – while Shaun Johnson put on a playmaking exhibition and also crossed for two tries. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad made a strong return at fullback and Te Maire Martin also had a game to remember in his first NRL outing of the season.

There wasn’t a poor performer in a statement game as the forwards laid a brilliant platform.

It’s the kind of performance that will turn some heads externally and also give more belief internally as they get into their rhythm.

Remember, the Warriors were missing five top-liners. As well as Kurt Capewell, Dylan Walker and Luke Metcalf, late injuries to Niukore (foot) and Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) meant a reshuffle. Tuivasa-Sheck went to the flank, Mitchell Barnett to second row and Randwick Junior Jacob Laban was drafted onto the interchange for his NRL debut.

The Rabbitohs opened the scoring the first time they went expansive, outflanking the Warriors on their right edge. But there was an instant response, with Rocco Berry running a great line off Johnson. The try owed a lot to the deception of Egan, before the delayed ball from the halfback.

That got the Warriors going. What followed was almost impeccable, with great yardage play and a strong kick chase building constant pressure. But they had nothing to show for it – despite plenty of ball on the Rabbitohs’ line – as the structures weren’t quite right. It was shaping as another frustrating first half – similar to others this season as mistakes and penalties handed the initiative back to the Sydney team.

But the Warriors hung tough, before a brilliant end to the half with two tries in the space of three minutes. Jackson Ford hustled his way over after another peach of a pass from Johnson, before one of their best plays of 2024. A crisp set move saw Nicoll-Klokstad loop round Egan at dummy half to split the defence, before sending his halfback away under the posts.

The good times continued early in the second half. Though they couldn’t punish an early Rabbitohs’ error under their posts, they made up for it thanks to some more Egan magic. A dummy cracked the defence before a beautifully timed flick to Martin, who had Johnson backing up for his second try.

From there the Rabbitohs tried to find something but continued to be hurt by errors, while the Warriors didn’t lose their focus, shown by desperate cover tackles by Tuivasa-Sheck and Berry.

Tuivasa-Sheck put the seal on his milestone game with an acrobatic try in the corner and the Warriors managed the match from there.

NZ Warriors 34 (Rocco Berry, Jackson Ford, Shaun Johnson 2, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Te Maire Martin tries; Shaun Johnson 5 con)

South Sydney Rabbitohs 4 (Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson try)

HT: 18-4