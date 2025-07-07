Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

State of Origin: Former Warrior and Queenslander Kevin Campion’s game 2 prediction

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZME sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Christopher Reive give a sports update. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Warrior Kevin Campion has backed Queensland to upset New South Wales in State of Origin’s game-three decider in Sydney on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old was the Warriors’ first Origin player, representing the Maroons in the 2001 and 2002 campaigns, attaining a draw and a win.

He also featured for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors