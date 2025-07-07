“It’s going to be a low-scoring game. It’ll come down to a field goal. This will be one of the great games of rugby league,” he said.

“Queensland have to play at their best to beat New South Wales. They’re such a great side full of superstars, and we’re certainly the underdogs.

“If we win by one, I’ll be very happy.”

Campion is championing the efforts of current Warrior Kurt Capewell, who has retained his spot in the second row for Queensland after being called in for game two.

“He’s been outstanding all year for the Warriors, so I wasn’t surprised he got a call-up in game two, and he was outstanding in defence. He’s been outstanding playing out of position for the Warriors in the centres.”

It is an intriguing week for the Warriors selectors ahead of the NRL match against the Tigers at Mt Smart on Sunday.

Halfback Luke Metcalf is out for the season with an ACL injury, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is sidelined for a month with a MCL tear.

Te Maire Martin and Tanah Boyd are the two favourites to replace Metcalf in the No 7 jersey.

Tanah Boyd in action for the Warriors NSW Cup side. Photo / Photosport

Martin has been used off the interchange as a utility back while Boyd has been a staple of the Warriors’ New South Wales Cup side that have won 11 consecutive games.

Campion is calling for Martin to play halfback, although both options are solid.

“Martin’s been used off the bench a bit more. Tanah can play half, hooker; he can play different positions as well. But I’d like to see Te Maire get a shot there.”

The Warriors earlier lost co-captain Mitch Barnett for the season to an ACL injury, while winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also out until round 22 with an ankle issue.

Campion is pointing to the success of the reserve grade side as evidence they will manage the continued personnel blows.

“I know we’ve got the depth because our New South Wales team is going really well. There are a lot of experienced first-graders who are chomping at the bit to get in that top side.”