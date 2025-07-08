Tanah Boyd will make his Warriors NRL debut on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

Tanah Boyd will make his Warriors NRL debut after being named to start at halfback for Sunday’s NRL clash with the Wests Tigers in Auckland.

After Luke Metcalf’s season-ending ACL injury, coach Andrew Webster has been forced to make a change in the No 7 jersey and he’s enlisted his faith in Boyd, who has led the club’s reserve squad to the top of the table in the New South Wales Cup.

The 24-year-old is in his first season at the club, having joined from the Gold Coast Titans where he made 69 appearances in five years.

Boyd told the Herald earlier this month that he was ready to step up if called upon.

Meanwhile, there are two changes in the outside backs with Taine Tuaupiki replacing the injured Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad at fullback, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is poised to make a shock return from an ankle injury.