Warriors

Warriors v Tigers: Tanah Boyd named at halfback, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak set for shock return

Tanah Boyd will make his Warriors NRL debut on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

Tanah Boyd will make his Warriors NRL debut after being named to start at halfback for Sunday’s NRL clash with the Wests Tigers in Auckland.

After Luke Metcalf’s season-ending ACL injury, coach Andrew Webster has been forced to make a change in the No 7 jersey and he’s enlisted his

