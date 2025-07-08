Nicoll-Klokstad is set to be sidelined until round 21 with an MCL injury, while Watene-Zelezniak was originally ruled out for four to six weeks after suffering an ankle injury three weeks ago against Penrith.
In the forwards, Jackson Ford starts in the front row with Marata Niukore listed in the second row alongside Leka Halasima.
Kurk Capewell also has a chance of playing after being named on the extended bench.
Capewell is aiming to help Queensland win the State of Origin decider on Wednesday night.
Victory is paramount for the Warriors if they are to finish inside the top four as they currently sit four points above the fifth-placed Broncos, who have a bye up their sleeve.
The Warriors beat the Tigers 26-24 back in round four, highlighted by a stunning length of the field try to Leka Halasima.
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Adam Pompey, 3. Kurt Capewell, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 20. Sam Healey, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Ed Kosi, 23. Kurt Capewell.
