NRL Las Vegas: Air New Zealand's Warriors deal sells out in 17 minutes

Warriors fans will hope there's plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

They might be struggling on the NRL ladder, but Warriors fans have moved to quick to join the team in Las Vegas next year, with Air New Zealand’s special Grabaseat package to see the team in Sin City next year selling out in just 17 minutes.

The Warriors will face the Raiders as part of a weekend that also sees the Panthers face the Sharks in March.

The national carrier will be flying a Boeing 777-200 on a special one-off charter flight between Auckland and Las Vegas.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the economy package which includes access to four matches plus flight and accommodation had sold out fast.

“Our purpose is connecting New Zealanders with each other and the world... and, it turns out, the Wahs!

“It was fantastic to have such a great response from fans, with our Grabaseat packages selling out in a record 17 minutes.”

Those making the trip to Vegas will be treated to NRL, Super League and international test rugby league, with all three planned to come together for a historic four-game schedule at Allegiant Stadium on March 1, 2025.

The flight, named NZ1995 in a nod to the Warriors’ inaugural year, will be hosted by Warriors superfans Dai Henwood and Ben Hurley. The direct service will depart for Las Vegas on February 25, returning to Aotearoa on March 4.

Geraghty said: “The trip will kick off with a Warriors-themed flight, celebrating all things Wahs with giveaways and activities on board. We’re anticipating the offer will be snapped up fast so if you want to avoid missing the getaway of a lifetime, hedge your bets and get in quick.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the flight is a tremendous opportunity for fans to be a part of history.

“Everyone knows how amazing our supporters are. They prove it week in, week out, no matter where we play.

“Now they have the opportunity to be part of what’s certain to be a truly special experience in Las Vegas.”

Who is playing at Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025?

  • Super League – Wigan v Warrington, 10.30am March 1, 2025 NZT
  • NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors, 1pm NZT
  • Test match - Australian Jillaroos v England Lionesses, 3pm NZT
  • NRL – Penrith Panthers v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, 5.30pm NZT

