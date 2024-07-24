Warriors fans will hope there's plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

They might be struggling on the NRL ladder, but Warriors fans have moved to quick to join the team in Las Vegas next year, with Air New Zealand’s special Grabaseat package to see the team in Sin City next year selling out in just 17 minutes.

The Warriors will face the Raiders as part of a weekend that also sees the Panthers face the Sharks in March.

The national carrier will be flying a Boeing 777-200 on a special one-off charter flight between Auckland and Las Vegas.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the economy package which includes access to four matches plus flight and accommodation had sold out fast.

“Our purpose is connecting New Zealanders with each other and the world... and, it turns out, the Wahs!