Despite an admirable fightback from a 14-0 deficit, their season-long issues were glaringly evident. The most glaring of these was Chanel Harris-Tavita’s inability to convert crucial tries. His struggles with the kicking tee – most notably his missed attempts after Adam Fonua-Blake’s late try – cost the Warriors dearly. Harris-Tavita’s last attempt, a wayward kick that sailed past the right upright, was symbolic of a season plagued by missed opportunities and poor execution.

Taine Tuaupiki’s early exit and a knee injury to Adam Pompey forced a reshuffle in the backline, which added to the team’s disarray but Tuivasa-Sheck looked as good as ever after he replaced Tuaupiki at the back. With Shaun Johnson also sidelined, Harris-Tavita’s role as the makeshift kicker became even more critical, and his failure to deliver only compounded the Warriors’ woes.

Looking ahead, the Warriors face a critical juncture with back-to-back home games against the lowly Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels. These are not just games; they are must-win encounters if the Warriors hope to salvage their season. The reality is stark: failure to secure victories in these fixtures could effectively end their playoff aspirations.

For fans, the glimmer of hope is dimming with each passing week. The excitement that marked their top-four finish last year has given way to growing despair. The frustration of watching a once-promising season deteriorate into a mess of missed opportunities and unmet expectations is palpable.

The Warriors now stand at a crossroads. Their playoff dreams hang by a thread, and only a drastic turnaround in form will see them clinging to the faint hope of a finals berth. The road ahead is treacherous, but the time for hand-wringing is over. It’s time for the Warriors to muster every ounce of resolve they have left and fight for their season as if their very future depended on it.