Labour MP David Parker to resign from politics

A former Cabinet minister, Parker held several portfolios while in Government, including trade, revenue, transport, energy and climate change. He also occupied the role of Attorney General.
More recently, he had been vocal as Labour’s foreign affairs spokesman as the Government grappled with several complex geopolitical issues, including Russia’s war with Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In the months ahead of the 2023 election, Parker stepped down as Revenue Minister after then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ruled out introducing a wealth tax or capital gains tax under his leadership.
Parker, one of the chief architects of Labour’s tax proposals, had publicly expressed his disappointment following Hipkins’ decision not to progress work on a potential wealth tax and CGT as part of a tax switch in Budget 2023.
Parker first entered Parliament in 2002 as MP for Otago, beginning a career that spanned eight Parliaments.
“It has been a privilege to be elected by the people of New Zealand to represent their interests in Parliament for the last 23 years,” Parker said.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.