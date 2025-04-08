Labour MP David Parker to resign from politics

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Labour MP David Parker is set to leave politics. Photo / NZME

Labour MP David Parker will resign from politics in the coming weeks.

In a statement today, Parker said he would leave Parliament “enthusiastic” for New Zealand and the Labour Party.

“I want to thank my parliamentary colleagues and wish them well for the hard work ahead,” he said.

“I was a serial entrepreneur before coming to Parliament and have been an agent for change while here. I will return to the private sector and continue building a prosperous and egalitarian nation.”

He will give his valedictory speech in early May.