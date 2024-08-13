With Metcalf nearing a return, head coach Andrew Webster was asked about next year and what a possible halves pairing could look like post-Johnson.

“I’m not interested in how that combination looks. I don’t think three games is going to be enough. I’ve seen enough of Te Maire, enough of Chanel, I know when Luke plays his best football what that looks like,” Webster said.

“Luke will be in our extended squad [for the weekend], but who plays might not necessarily be how it looks 1-17... Luke is definitely eligible and will be in consideration this weekend, especially off the back of two great NSW Cup performances.”

Luke Metcalf is nearing a return to the Warriors starting side. Photo / Photosport

Ahead of their clash against the Dolphins on Sunday, the Warriors needed to win all four of their remaining games to make the top eight playoffs. For a moment, it looked like they would live to fight another week as they overturned a 14-point halftime deficit late in the game. But the final turn in a chaotic labyrinth of a contest saw former Warriors’ half Sean O’Sullivan end their season, with his two-point field goal in golden point lifting the Dolphins to a 34-32 win.

The game followed a similar script to many in the Warriors’ campaign to date, as they seemed to be on top for long stretches before an error opened the door for the Dolphins. And it’s also a completely different rub of the green for the Warriors from their 2023 season when, more often than not, they won close encounters.

But Webster isn’t one to make excuses and hasn’t started yet.

“At the end of the day, we’ve still not played our best football. You’re right, we did win those tight ones last year but we’re going to get better at them, and practice a lot, I’m going to take some ownership around that one but at the end of the day we conceded 32 points and that’s not good enough in the NRL,” he said.

Webster thought the team still had plenty to play for and if everything went their way, they could make the playoffs.

“I think it’s all about having pride in ourselves, our performances and the jersey. Everyone plays for different reasons – their families, the fans, the love of the game – but I think we’ve got to do that justice.

“There’s a lot to play for. Mathematically it’s almost impossible to make it, based on other results, but I think we’d never forgive ourselves if we didn’t allow ourselves to do that. If all those results fall the way we want them to and don’t give ourselves a chance with three wins, we’ll never forgive ourselves.

“I’ve got one eye on the fact that we want to win every week and are going to put the best team out there to win and we’re not just going to hand out jerseys for the sake of it but if I feel someone has earned the right, they’ll definitely get an opportunity.”

Luke Kirkness is the Sports Planning Editor for the NZ Herald. He’s an award-winning journalist who also covered consumer affairs for the Herald and served as an assistant news director.