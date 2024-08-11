But the final turn in a chaotic labyrinth of a contest saw former Warriors’ half Sean O’Sullivan end their season, with his two-point field goal in golden point lifting the Dolphins to a 34-32 win.

The game followed a similar script to many in the Warriors’ campaign to date, as they seemed to be on top for long stretches before an error opened the door for the Dolphins.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad overran a Kodi Nikorima grubber and Felise Kaufusi scored. Mitchell Barnett dropped the ball on halfway and Nikorima put Herbie Farnworth away on the ensuing set. Add in a few long-range efforts, and the Warriors were being made to pay for everything they gave the Dolphins.

But the hosts were reading from the same script. Max Plath knocked a loose ball on and Ali Leiataua scored on the next set. Isaiya Katoa kicked the ball out on the full inside his own territory and Te Maire Martin scored on the following set. After a calamity of errors from both sides, Nikorima pulled Barnett back and conceded a penalty try.

It made for an absolute mess of a contest, the kind that would have even the neutral viewers screaming at the television sets down the stretch. While they fought back well, it was another game in which the Warriors gave their opponents far too much to work with. They committed 10 errors, conceded four penalties and missed 46 tackles - more than their counterparts in all three of those areas.

The Warriors trailed 20-6 at halftime, and lost Dylan Walker to the sin bin for a high shot late in the first half. At that point, it looked like the season was done.

That feeling of resignation for another season of it not being the Warriors’ year only grew after halftime when Farnworth crossed for his second of the night.

Instead, the Warriors brought a new hope to the contest with three tries in 10 minutes to draw level with the Dolphins at 26, but that was erased almost as soon as it was revived as the Dolphins hit back to lead again with 10 minutes to play.

A penalty try to Barnett, converted by Chanel Harris-Tavita who kicked four of his six attempts, levelled things up again.

The Warriors had a shot to win it in golden point after forcing the Dolphins to kick long in their first set of the addition period, but Harris-Tavita put his attempt wide.

That was the only shot they got, with O’Sullivan letting rip from 40m out on an angle to sink the Warriors’ season.

NZ Warriors 32 (Ed Kosi, Kurt Capewell, Ali Leiataua, Te Maire Martin, Demitric Sifakula, Mitchell Barnett (penalty try) tries; Chanel Harris-Tavita 4 cons)

Redcliffe Dolphins 34 (Herbie Farnworth 2, Felise Kaufusi, Kodi Nikorima, Jake Averillo tries; Jamayne Isaako 5 cons, pen; Sean O’Sullivan two-point drop goal)

HT: 6-20

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.