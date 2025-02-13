It will also be bitter news for Watene-Zelezniak, who had enjoyed an impressive pre-season bloc, hoping to reprise his 2023 feats. Webster also confirmed – as reported in the Herald last week – that Tuivasa-Sheck will be used as a winger in 2025, after the centre experiment last season. The shift is driven by a desire to get the former captain more involved and optimise his attacking threat.

“Roger needs the ball,” said Webster. “We want Roger to get more ball. Everyone thinks centres get more ball but in rugby league they don’t any more. Wingers get to touch the ball way more on kick returns and that is where he is dangerous. On the wing he will get 20 carries and knowing Roger he will probably carry 300 metres.”

Tuivasa-Sheck has been “on fire” in training and has adapted well to the move, after training in that position for the entire pre-season. The 31-year-old will feature in Saturday’s trial against the Melbourne Storm in Hamilton, after being a late scratching for the Sharks match due to a “niggle”.

Webster also confirmed that Luke Metcalf will inherit Shaun Johnson’s No 7 jersey. In a four-way battle, the 25-year-old has been the standout since the squad began training last November.

Luke Metcalf in pre-season action. Photo / Photosport

“He has been outstanding,” said Webster. “He has owned it all pre-season, he has wanted extra responsibility. Everyone has seen Luke Metcalf as a second receiver but his kicking game, his direction, his speed, his threat – he is a player for the future and he is doing a great job.”

According to his coach, the former Shark is up for the challenge.

“He didn’t come to us but when we asked him he was so confident,” said Webster. “He was like, I can do this, I want it, I reckon I can run the team.”

But it is a big ask, given the Australian has only accumulated 26 games across his NRL career since his 2021 debut. Metcalf had six games at Cronulla that season but just a sole appearance the following year. After moving to Auckland, 2023 felt like a breakthrough but he was restricted to 12 appearances due to injury, while last season he was out between April and August after breaking his leg in round four (seven games).

However, there is no doubting his ability and Webster emphasised Metcalf will have plenty of help and support in the role, to make up for his inexperience.

“He has showed no signs that he is going to be scared by it or worried about it,” said Webster. “And it’s not like there is stacks of pressure on him. He just gets to play the way he likes to play and we are lucky enough that it will suit us.”

Fellow half Tannah Boyd is still unavailable and won’t feature on Saturday – “he is not far away” – which leaves Te Maire Martin or Chanel Harris-Tavita as the contenders to partner Watene-Zelezniak in the halves in round one in Las Vegas.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.