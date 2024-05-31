Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Editorial: A proposition for peace in NZ Rugby’s civil war

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
New Zealand Rugby's key vote on Thursday has set the battlelines for civil war. Illustration / Paul Slater

New Zealand Rugby's key vote on Thursday has set the battlelines for civil war. Illustration / Paul Slater

EDITORIAL

It was the great philosopher Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses fame who once asked: “What’s so civil about war, anyway?”

The tone of debate in the early days of the dispute over was civil enough in tone. But as Thursday’s meeting and crucial vote neared, sabres were rattled and grand threats mooted. A split between the organisation running the sport and the professionals who are the product was widening.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby