Lulu Sun has advanced to the third round at Wimbledon. Photo /Getty

Kiwi tennis player Lulu Sun continues to shine in her Wimbledon campaign, surging to a second round comeback win over fellow qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine.

Sun advanced to the third round of a grand slam for the first time in her career with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory on court 16.

The Te Anau-born Sun, who changed allegiances from Switzerland earlier in the year, had an early break in the third set before finishing the stronger to close out the match.

She’s the first New Zealand singles player since Marina Erakovic to move beyond the second round. Erakovic reached the third round on three occasions (2008, 2013, 2016).

Just like her opening round match, Sun lost the first set before coming out hot in the second.