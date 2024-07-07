Lulu Sun in action against against Emma Raducanu on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun in action against against Emma Raducanu on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun has made a strong start to her fourth round clash at Wimbledon, claiming the first set 6-2 over Britain’s Emma Raducanu on centre court.

With a strong home crowd backing Raducanu, the left-handed Kiwi silenced the fans with two early breaks to go out to a 3-0 lead.

Raducanu broke back on a Sun double fault in the fourth game and cut the lead back to 3-2. But the 23-year-old Sun, playing in her first fourth round at a grand slam, broke for a third time in the seventh game. She then served strong to take out the opening set.

With a 15-2 winners count in her favour, Sun dominated the set.

The winner will face either world number 37 Donna Vekic of Croatia or Paula Badosa of Spain in the final eight.