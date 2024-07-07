Emma Raducanu in action against Elina Svitolina. Photo / Photosport

There are few who know what it takes to win a Grand Slam out of obscurity better than Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open singles title as a teenager in one of the greatest triumphs by an unknown in tennis history.

New Zealand’s Lulu Sun will be hoping to continue her meteoric rise at this year’s Wimbledon when she meets Raducanu in their fourth-round match on centre court on Monday (2.30am NZT).

Raducanu has not dropped a set in her opening three matches at the tournament, but told BBC Sport she is wary of the threat that Sun poses.

“Qualifiers are dangerous. She’s had three extra matches here at Wimbledon and she is not to be underestimated.”