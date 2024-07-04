Advertisement
Home / Sport / Tennis

British tennis great Sir Andy Murray makes emotional Wimbledon exit

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
An emotional Andy Murray following defeat in the men's doubles first round match with brother Jamie. Photo / Getty Images

British tennis great Sir Andy Murray has made his first farewell at his final Wimbledon. He’ll be hoping the next one won’t be so early into the tournament.

The two-time champion withdrew from the singles tournament the day of his opening match earlier in the week but entered the men’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

His men’s doubles run alongside brother Jamie came to an end in a first round defeat today, losing 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

A video montage of Murray’s career was played on the big screen after the match on centre court, featuring appearances from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while fans waited for him outside the stadium to bid farewell.

“It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can’t,” Murray said after the doubles defeat.

“Physically it’s too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport.”

His family watched from the stands with his wife Kim and two of their daughters, along with parents Judy and Willie in attendance.

Murray has entered the mixed doubles draw alongside British star and former US Open champion Emma Radukanu.

In 2013, Murray became the first British winner of the men’s singles title since Fred Perry in 1936, a year after losing the final to Federer.


