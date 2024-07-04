An emotional Andy Murray following defeat in the men's doubles first round match with brother Jamie. Photo / Getty Images

An emotional Andy Murray following defeat in the men's doubles first round match with brother Jamie. Photo / Getty Images

British tennis great Sir Andy Murray has made his first farewell at his final Wimbledon. He’ll be hoping the next one won’t be so early into the tournament.

The two-time champion withdrew from the singles tournament the day of his opening match earlier in the week but entered the men’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

His men’s doubles run alongside brother Jamie came to an end in a first round defeat today, losing 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

A video montage of Murray’s career was played on the big screen after the match on centre court, featuring appearances from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while fans waited for him outside the stadium to bid farewell.