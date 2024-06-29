Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles at Wimbledon. Photo / AP

Kiwis wanting to tune into Wimbledon over the coming week will have to take a hit in the pocket, with no television coverage of the tournament, bar the finals.

In recent years, TVNZ, Three and Sky have held the broadcast rights for the tournament, arguably the highest-profile event in tennis.

But in 2024, with no major player having acquired the television rights, New Zealanders will be forced online, with streaming outlet Tennis TV standing as the only broadcaster with full rights to the entirety of Wimbledon.

Those willing to sign up can pay for one of three plans, ranging from $19 for a month’s subscription to watch Wimbledon itself, $99 for a six-month deal, or $169 for one year.

To its credit, TVNZ will showcase all five finals – the men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles – on its TVNZ+ streaming platform.