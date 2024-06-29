Advertisement
Wimbledon 2024: Why can’t Kiwi fans tune into television coverage of oldest tennis tournament?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles at Wimbledon. Photo / AP

Kiwis wanting to tune into Wimbledon over the coming week will have to take a hit in the pocket, with no television coverage of the tournament, bar the finals.

In recent years, TVNZ, Three and Sky have held the broadcast rights for the tournament, arguably the highest-profile event in tennis.

But in 2024, with no major player having acquired the television rights, New Zealanders will be forced online, with streaming outlet Tennis TV standing as the only broadcaster with full rights to the entirety of Wimbledon.

Those willing to sign up can pay for one of three plans, ranging from $19 for a month’s subscription to watch Wimbledon itself, $99 for a six-month deal, or $169 for one year.

To its credit, TVNZ will showcase all five finals – the men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles – on its TVNZ+ streaming platform.

However, that still leaves nearly the entirety of the tournament out of reach for New Zealanders who are not signed up to Tennis TV.

Wimbledon’s main draw begins on Monday night (NZT). That includes New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in the main draw, the first Kiwi to do so since Marina Erakovic in 2017.

In late 2023, Sky did not renew its broadcast deal with the ATP, which covers all tournaments outside of Grand Slams and the international Davis Cup.

That deal would not have meant Wimbledon was shown on screens here, as Grand Slam deals are negotiated separately: Sky broadcast both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, the French Open.

The year’s final Grand Slam, the US Open, will be shown on TVNZ+, starting at the end of August.

