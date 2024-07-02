Marketa Vondrousova during her match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Twelve months after becoming the first unseeded woman to be Wimbledon singles champion Marketa Vondrousova has made history again, but not to her liking.

The Czech has become the first defending women’s champion to be beaten in the opening round this century, and only the second since the Open era began in 1968.

Vondrousova, who was seeded sixth this year, was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is 83rd in the world, a career-high ranking.

On the same Centre Court on which she lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish last July she never looked comfortable.