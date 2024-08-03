Emma Twigg secured New Zealand's fourth rowing medal to see us top if the table per capita. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh’s quest for a third Olympic medal has been cut short due to injury.

During the men’s shot put final at Stade de France, Walsh, who claimed bronze at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, appeared to injure himself during his second throw. He was seen grabbing his upper left leg and limping, indicating that something was wrong.

After withdrawing, Walsh received hugs from his fellow competitors, including compatriot Jacko Gill.

Walsh attempted to stretch and assess the issue but was unable to continue.