Olympics 2024: Tom Walsh’s Olympic medal hopes dashed by injury in Paris

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Emma Twigg secured New Zealand's fourth rowing medal to see us top if the table per capita. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh’s quest for a third Olympic medal has been cut short due to injury.

During the men’s shot put final at Stade de France, Walsh, who claimed bronze at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, appeared to injure himself during his second throw. He was seen grabbing his upper left leg and limping, indicating that something was wrong.

After withdrawing, Walsh received hugs from his fellow competitors, including compatriot Jacko Gill.

Walsh attempted to stretch and assess the issue but was unable to continue.

He made a final attempt in the circle, which resulted in a third consecutive foul, leading him to call it quits. New Zealand’s hopes in the shot put event rest with Gill.

Meanwhile, sprinter Zoe Hobbs has failed to progress to the women’s 100m final after finishing sixth with a time of 11.13 in the third semi-final. Hobbs looked great early and was sitting third through 60m before tailing off.

It came after one of the world’s greatest sprinters ever, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, withdrew from the second semi-final. The Jamaican sprint legend and eight-time Olympic medalist posted the second fastest time of the heats with an impressive 10.92, just 0.05 seconds behind the heats’ overall pace-setter Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith at the Stade de France.

However, the 37-year-old, who has already said Paris will be her Olympic swansong, has since been listed as DNS - did not start.

