Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: How Dame Lisa Carrington and the women’s K4 made history

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand claimed an incredible three medals overnight. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Sky Sports/ Getty / Photosport

By Michael Burgess in Paris

It was a quiet morning at Lake Karapiro when Dame Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan first got in a boat together.

It was April 2022,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics