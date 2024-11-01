Cramping, sweat-soaked and turning twos into singles, New Zealand’s batters were spun out for 235 in the sweltering heat and humidity of Wankhede Stadium.
India then advanced to 78-1 and seemed set to reach stumps in a stronger position than any point of the series. But the Black Caps caught their breath and boosted their hopes of a whitewash by claiming three wickets in the final two overs, including another awful runout involving Virat Kohli.
The hosts closed on 86-4, trailing by 149 on a pitch offering early indications of how challenging it would play for the team batting last. Crucially for the tourists, Ajaz Patel sparked the mini-collapse with two wickets in as many balls on his return to the city of his birth.
That pair ensured the Black Caps were unable to fully capitalise on another favourable toss outcome for Tom Latham, losing 7-76 after Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82) had nicely positioned their side on 159-3.
Sitting pretty, though, they weren’t. Mitchell in particular battled the sapping heat that hovered in the mid-30s throughout his innings, regularly requiring a change of gloves while ice packs and sun umbrellas became equally important apparatus.
The day grew into a test of endurance as much as concentration – though many in the batting lineup sought shade before the heat could wreak havoc.
After Devon Conway was trapped by Akash Deep in the sole wicket taken by pace, Young formed the only decent partnerships of the innings with Latham and Mitchell.
Rachin Ravindra, the series’ top scorer, was bowled out by Washington Sundar for the third time in three innings, with a closer look in Pune clearly insufficient for the tourists to solve the inexperienced spinner.
The pitch was behaving problematically before lunch, with variable turn and dust clouds exacerbating the issues caused by the extra bounce and pace of a red-clay surface. But Young and Mitchell batted about as smoothly as could be expected, the former using his feet well while the latter employed a sweep and particularly productive reverse.
Young was soon nicked out for 71 – his third-highest test score behind the 89 he notched in India three years also – which at least allowed Mitchell a chance to lie down.
The umpires, shirts sticky despite stationary positions, offered plenty of leeway for drinks outside the standard mid-session break, during which deck chairs were rushed from the boundary to the middle.
Tea provided further respite for Mitchell and the No 5 returned with the vigour of a man who had spent 20 minutes bathed in ice, dispatching Washington into the stands in three consecutive overs. But Mitchell edged the same bowler to slip before Jadeja ripped through the lower order, moving into fifth on his country’s all-time wicket list with 314.
Only once have India been swept at home in a multi-test series – losing 2-0 to South Africa in 2000 – and for much of the final session they must have felt encouraged in their quest to avoid a maiden three-match whitewash.
But after Matt Henry removed Rohit Sharma to mark his return from injury – replacing Tim Southee and ending a run of 26 straight tests for the former skipper – Patel struck late and a sunny day grew darker with Henry’s direct-hit runout of Kohli.