Given Mitchell Santner failed a gameday fitness test after his 13-wicket haul in the historic second-test triumph, the Black Caps will likely need Patel featuring almost as prominently as their last trip to Mumbai.

The left-armer collected 14 scalps during a heavy loss in 2021 – becoming the third player to take all 10 in an innings – and this test already looked like following a similarly spin-centric script.

Ravindra Jadeja (5-65) and Washington Sundar (4-81) combined to remove nine visiting batters on day one, continuing a five-test trend for a venue at which 136 of 162 wickets had fallen to spin.

That pair ensured the Black Caps were unable to fully capitalise on another favourable toss outcome for Tom Latham, losing 7-76 after Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82) had nicely positioned their side on 159-3.

Sitting pretty, though, they weren’t. Mitchell in particular battled the sapping heat that hovered in the mid-30s throughout his innings, regularly requiring a change of gloves while ice packs and sun umbrellas became equally important apparatus.

The day grew into a test of endurance as much as concentration – though many in the batting lineup sought shade before the heat could wreak havoc.

After Devon Conway was trapped by Akash Deep in the sole wicket taken by pace, Young formed the only decent partnerships of the innings with Latham and Mitchell.

Daryl Mitchell and Will Young formed a valuable stand on day one of the third test. Photo / Photosport

Rachin Ravindra, the series’ top scorer, was bowled out by Washington Sundar for the third time in three innings, with a closer look in Pune clearly insufficient for the tourists to solve the inexperienced spinner.

The pitch was behaving problematically before lunch, with variable turn and dust clouds exacerbating the issues caused by the extra bounce and pace of a red-clay surface. But Young and Mitchell batted about as smoothly as could be expected, the former using his feet well while the latter employed a sweep and particularly productive reverse.

Young was soon nicked out for 71 – his third-highest test score behind the 89 he notched in India three years also – which at least allowed Mitchell a chance to lie down.

The umpires, shirts sticky despite stationary positions, offered plenty of leeway for drinks outside the standard mid-session break, during which deck chairs were rushed from the boundary to the middle.

Tea provided further respite for Mitchell and the No 5 returned with the vigour of a man who had spent 20 minutes bathed in ice, dispatching Washington into the stands in three consecutive overs. But Mitchell edged the same bowler to slip before Jadeja ripped through the lower order, moving into fifth on his country’s all-time wicket list with 314.

Only once have India been swept at home in a multi-test series – losing 2-0 to South Africa in 2000 – and for much of the final session they must have felt encouraged in their quest to avoid a maiden three-match whitewash.

But after Matt Henry removed Rohit Sharma to mark his return from injury – replacing Tim Southee and ending a run of 26 straight tests for the former skipper – Patel struck late and a sunny day grew darker with Henry’s direct-hit runout of Kohli.