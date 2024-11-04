Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

India v New Zealand: How the Black Caps rated in their 3-0 test series triumph

Kris Shannon
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
The Black Caps celebrate an improbable triumph over India. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps celebrate an improbable triumph over India. Photo / Photosport

After the Black Caps swept India 3-0 in a historic test series, the Herald grades the performance of the squad.

Tom Latham

145 runs at average of 24.2

Should Latham resign the test captaincy? It’s all downhill from here. On the other hand, maybe New Zealand will never lose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps