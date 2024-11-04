Devon Conway

227 runs at average of 37.8

Conway will head home having banished the poor run of form that plagued much of his previous year. Fifties to start the first and second matches made it three half-centuries in a span of four test innings, both setting the tone as his side earned first-innings leads. The opener’s 91 in Bengaluru was a particularly fine knock and one that deserved a hundred, a milestone Conway remained without since January 2023.

Mark: A

Will Young

244 runs at average of 48.8

Replacing the most consistent batter this country has produced, Young made it all appear rather easy. With a lowest score of 18 and highest of 71, the No 3 could generally be counted on when the tourists were hoping to establish match-winning platforms. Young also delivered a match-winning innings in the first test, notching an unbeaten 48 while seeming as relaxed as he would be playing club cricket. Kane Williamson now has big shoes to fill when England visit.

Mark: A

Rachin Ravindra

256 runs at average of 51.2

Ravindra was dismissed for single figures in half his innings on tour and still led the Black Caps in runs and average. Such was his impressive opening to the series, beginning in Bengaluru with 134 – the best knock of his young career – and backing up with a nerveless 39no in what could have become a tricky chase. The 64 he added on a challenging track in Pune was the fourth-highest score of the match.

Mark: A

Daryl Mitchell

157 runs at average of 31.4

Life never looked easy for Mitchell in India, heading to Mumbai mired in the type of drought that seemed beneath a player who had transformed himself into the best New Zealand batter not named Kane. And then, in the first innings at Wankhede, life looked more difficult than it had ever been. But Mitchell battled heat in the high 30s that caused cramp and exhaustion to register an invaluable 82, an innings without which the tourists would have been defeated.

Mark: A

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell battle the heat of Mumbai. Photo / Photosport

Tom Blundell

53 runs at average of 10.6

Blundell’s form at the crease is troubling given the team’s insistence on his spot at No 6; two more failures in the third test dropped his average to 14 in his past 13 matches. Which means it’s fortunate he remains exemplary behind the stumps – back in the olden days all that was required of wicketkeepers. And the 34-year-old at least played one innings of note in the series, chipping in with 41 to reinforce the Black Caps’ control of the second test.

Mark: A

Glenn Phillips

114 runs at average of 28.5; 8 wickets at average of 35.1

A gem to have at No 7, Phillips continued in this series what he has consistently done since being recalled to the test side at the end of last year: scoring valuable runs and adding critical wickets. The allrounder struck in each of the five innings he was required, with his 3-42 to conclude the tour offering essential support to Ajaz Patel, while knocks of 48no and 26 off 14 showed he could supply quick runs with the tail in any conditions.

Mark: A

Mitchell Santner

13 wickets at average of 12.1; 37 runs at average of 18.5

It’s understandable that Santner suffered a side strain during the second-test victory; he was undoubtedly ailed by carrying the team on his back. With the pitch turning from the first day and Patel proving ineffective throughout, there was only one way the Black Caps would achieve even parity – let alone beat the hosts – in Pune. Santner, having never exceeded three wickets in an innings, had to produce one of the best test performances by a New Zealand bowler. And he did.

Mark: A

Mitchell Santner is congratulated by skipper Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

Ish Sodhi

1 wicket at average of 36; 15 runs at average of 7.5

Sodhi was at home during test one, on the sidelines for test two and used sparingly in test three. And yet, he earned his place in the celebrations by snagging one of the most decisive wickets. Before almost winning the game in the second innings, Rishabh Pant was batting the Black Caps out of the game in the first, scoring 60 from 59 in a match-high fifth-wicket stand of 96. Sodhi’s lbw put an end to that.

Mark: A

Tim Southee

3 wickets at average of 31.1; 70 runs at average of 23.3

The former skipper is now riding a 10-test streak of being restricted to two or fewer wickets. But Southee managed to contribute in both the first and second test, before being omitted for the first time since winning the World Test Championship. His efforts in Bengaluru were especially important, starting the first-innings carnage with Rohit Sharma’s wicket before scoring 65 in a partnership with Rachin Ravindra that the ascendant tourists still needed.

Mark: A

Matt Henry

10 wickets at average of 15.3; 18 runs at average of 6

Henry might have changed nothing about a 2-0 defeat on the spinning pitches of Sri Lanka. But, boy, it might have been a good idea to give him a chance. New Zealand’s best seamer reaffirmed that status and celebrated his recall by claiming 5-15 in the first innings of the opener, rolling India for their lowest home score in test history. Henry added three more in the second innings and, having recovered from injury, picked up two key wickets at Wankhede.

Mark: A

Ajaz Patel

15 wickets at average of 23.8; 24 runs at average of 4.8

Three years after a test he would never forget, Patel’s return to India had been largely forgettable. The 36-year-old collected two scalps in 18 overs in Bengaluru, then two more in 23 in Pune. But it wasn’t a return to India he required; it was another visit to his birthplace Mumbai. Half the spinner’s eight best bowling figures have been registered at Wankhede and his tally of 25 wickets are the most by any visitor at one Indian venue.

Mark: A

Will O’Rourke

7 wickets at average of 18.4; 3 runs at average of 3

O’Rourke played virtually as a designated fielder in the second and third matches, bowling six overs combined while confirming he would bat at No 12 if he could. But in what has become a trend in this report card – and in what was the single deciding factor in a 3-0 scoreline – the 23-year-old chimed in with one performance pivotal to a victory, complementing Henry with seven wickets on the surprisingly seam-friendly track in Bengaluru.

Mark: A