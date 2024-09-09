“The boat’s really nice at the moment. It feels like it’s going really fast and we’re just getting better and better,” he said on the broadcast.

“It was a super tricky race, right at the bottom of the wind limits there...it’s hard to keep the boat on the foil and going really well, but everyone did an amazing job.”

For Orient Express, who were the last challenger to confirm their entry in this edition of the Cup, they were the first team to be sent packing; outclassed by Ineos Britannia and crossing the line 1min11sec after their British counterparts in the first race of the day this morning,

In light breeze, the French made a solid start to the must-win race but fell behind early on the first leg of the race. Ineos Britannia extended that lead on the first downwind leg, positioning themselves well to come away with a good win.

Orient Express Racing Team trimmer Jason Saunders reacts after their loss to Ineos Britannia. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

It’s a disappointing way to exit for the French, who did not win another race after topping Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing in the very first race of the round-robins.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, who needed to win against Alinghi in the second race of the day to lock up the top seed heading into the semifinals, had a terrible start as they had a mechanical issue with their starboard foil.

They were disqualified for being more than 100m beyond the boundary when the race period started, which meant they and Ineos Britannia were forced to have a one-off race to decide who would go through as the top seed as both held a 6-2 record at the end of the two round-robins.

That final race was won by the British, who completed their impressive surge over the last few days of racing to now get their choice of opponent for the semifinal, as well as whether to enter the starting box from port or starboard in the first race of that first-to-five series.

They will have a few days to dwell on those decisions, with semifinal match-ups to be confirmed on Friday and racing to resume at 12am on Sunday morning (NZ time).

Day eight results

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Orient Express Racing Team (France) by 1min11sec

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) by disqualification

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZ) beat American Magic (USA) by 2min37sec

Ineos Britannia beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli by 42sec

Louis Vuitton Cup standings

Ineos Britannia 7-2

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 6-3

American Magic 4-4

Alinghi Red Bull Racing 3-5

Orient Express Racing Team 1-7 – eliminated from regatta

Races featuring Emirates Team NZ (8-2) did not count towards the Louis Vuitton Cup standings and have not been factored in above.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.