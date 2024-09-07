Team New Zealand continue to show they know how to best sail their boat in various conditions, with a choppy sea state and steady winds providing a slightly different look for the sailors that has been seen in the regatta so far.

With the crews battling to get the best shot at owning the right side of the course, Alinghi Red Bull Racing got the better of the start and were well-positioned to cover when Team New Zealand tacked early in the leg.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing on day seven of the Louis Vuitton Cup round-robins. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

But by the time the two crossed for the first time, it was the Kiwi crew who were in front.

While a sticky moment when rounding the second gate saw them touchdown and lose a lot of speed, Team NZ recovered quickly and continued to forge ahead.

The second half saw the Kiwis extend their lead in the race, which was ultimately won by a fairly comfortable margin.

“We just were a little late on our final trigger pull off the start so gave up a bit of space to windward to Alinghi, so we’ll have to review that one and work out how we can do that a bit better,” Outteridge said.

“It was really good to get the pass on the upwind, and with these waves out here today it’s pretty hard to control the leeway at times when you’re going around the bottom mark. A little skid keeps it interesting.”

Alinghi go into the final day of racing as one of the two teams trying to ward off elimination, but in the box seat to do so.

The Swiss go into the final day of the round-robins with two points, one ahead of French syndicate Orient Express Racing Team. Each team will have just one race tomorrow, and with Orient Express against Ineos Britannia in the first race of the day, Alinghi will know what they have to do before their race begins.

Should the French beat the British, Alinghi will need to beat Italian team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. Should both teams finish on two points, they will have a one-off tiebreaker race which will send the loser home. Luna Rossa, Ineos Britannia and American Magic have all secured a place in the semifinals.

The Italians dropped their first race against a fellow challenger in the last match of the day this morning, beaten by the steadily improving Ineos Britannia crew.

In the day’s other races, the Italians beat American Magic, Ineos Britannia beat Alinghi, and American Magic beat Orient Express.

Day seven results

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) beat American Magic (USA) by 22sec

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) by 53sec

American Magic beat Orient Express Racing Team (France) by 15sec

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZ) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing by 38sec

Ineos Britannia beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli by 25sec

Louis Vuitton Cup standings

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 6-1 (qualified for semifinals)

Ineos Britannia 5-2 (qualified for semifinals)

American Magic 4-3 (qualified for semifinals)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing 2-5

Orient Express Racing Team 1-6

Races featuring Emirates Team NZ (7-2) do not count towards the Louis Vuitton Cup standings and have not been factored in above.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.