Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup
Updated

Burling and Team NZ: Questions raised by skipper’s exit

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling during the last race series in Barcelona. Photo / Photosport

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling during the last race series in Barcelona. Photo / Photosport

There are a heap of questions surrounding the departure of triple America’s Cup-winning skipper Peter Burling from Emirates Team New Zealand. Among them: was it more jump or push?

More push, perhaps, though a bit of both – but among the warm words flowing from both sides is another

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup