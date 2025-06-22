Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Luna Rossa sign former Team New Zealand sailor Josh Junior for Naples campaign

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Naples, Italy, has been confirmed as the host of the 38th America's Cup.

Luna Rossa are making waves.

On Friday, the Italian syndicate set the America’s Cup realm abuzz as they announced the signing of former Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling.

It was a major coup, given his success at the top level and knowledge of the AC75 foiling monohulls.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup