“I’m excited to announce I’ll be joining Luna Rossa for the 38th America’s Cup challenge,” Burling confirmed in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always loved racing against Luna Rossa, and now to join this iconic team is a real honour. I am grateful to Luna Rossa for the warm welcome and I’m looking forward to working alongside a world-class group of people.

“This next chapter allows me to keep pushing my performance at the top of the sport, while continuing my leadership role with [the] Black Foils, the New Zealand SailGP Team, and supporting the important work of Live Ocean.”

Speaking exclusively to the Herald in May, Burling said having the freedom to focus on all of his commitments both on and off the water had been a sticking point in talks with Team New Zealand.

Burling is unlikely to be able to sail in the next edition of the Cup, with the protocol expected to exclude athletes who sailed in the last edition from being able to join teams from other nations.

However, with two successful campaigns on the AC75 where he has been immersed in both the design and sailing of the vessel, his knowledge could prove to be a major asset for the Italians who will be sailing on home waters in Naples in 2027.

“On a personal note, the opportunity to immerse ourselves in Italian culture is a special one for our family,” Burling said.

“Lucinda and I are excited for this adventure and to experience life in Italy with our daughter, Paloma.

“Thank you to everyone for your support.”

Luna Rossa has been among the quieter challengers in the early stages of this America’s Cup, but has been quick to get to work as it moves into a new era.

Long-time helmsman Jimmy Spithill announced his retirement from the America’s Cup after the team was eliminated in the Challenger Series final in Barcelona.

The Italians have a storied history in the event, and have consistently been one of the top teams involved but are yet to win the Cup.

“Peter has been a long-time rival, and over the years we’ve come to deeply respect both his exceptional sailing talent and his sportsmanship on the racecourse,” Luna Rossa director Max Sirena said.

“Even though his exact role has yet to be defined, he will certainly be part of the sailing team, reinforcing Luna Rossa’s core leadership group and contributing to key areas of our development programme.

“Peter brings tremendous sporting, technical, and personal value. We are confident his presence will give the team a significant boost, bringing renewed energy, expertise, and determination as we look ahead to the challenge before us."

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.