Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton noted such a concession had been made in the draft Protocol at the request of Swiss syndicate Alinghi Red Bull Racing, when commenting on Alinghi’s decision not to enter the next edition.

“Since the conclusion of AC37, all the teams have been actively involved in trying to form an arrangement which would secure a more open and inclusive running of the America’s Cup and Alinghi Red Bull Racing have seemingly been very supportive of the initiative along with all participants,” Dalton said of Alinghi’s exit.

“There have even been specific concessions in the draft Protocol at Alinghi’s request which have been accommodated, such as relaxing the nationality rule to allow two non-nationals to help them to bolster their sailing talent on board as well as establishing working groups made up of representatives of all teams to come together on racing formats and TV media broadcast initiatives.”

Draper will be a familiar name in sailing circles. He claimed Olympic bronze in the 49er class in Athens in 2004, and has competed in the America’s Cup with Luna Rossa in 2013 and with Team Japan in 2017.

In recent years, Draper has been a constant presence in SailGP, working as a wing trimmer with Great Britain, Japan, Canada and now with Australia.

