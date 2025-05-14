Advertisement
Updated

America’s Cup: Emirates Team NZ confirm core sailing group for next defence

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Nathan Outteridge (third from left) will replace Peter Burling (left) as skipper for Emirates Team New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Nathan Outteridge has been named as Peter Burling’s replacement as skipper for Emirates Team New Zealand’s next America’s Cup defence.

After confirming Burling would not be involved in the next defence last month, the team today announced its team of five core sailors.

Outteridge, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Sam Meech will all be returning for another defence, while British sailor Chris Draper has also signed on for the campaign.

Outside of naming Outteridge as skipper, the team have not yet confirmed what roles each sailor will be filling on board, though it is expected Outteridge will again be at the helm.

Draper’s signing is further confirmation the Protocol – the blueprint for the next regatta – will allow for non-nationals who didn’t sail in the last America’s Cup to join a team.

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton noted such a concession had been made in the draft Protocol at the request of Swiss syndicate Alinghi Red Bull Racing, when commenting on Alinghi’s decision not to enter the next edition.

“Since the conclusion of AC37, all the teams have been actively involved in trying to form an arrangement which would secure a more open and inclusive running of the America’s Cup and Alinghi Red Bull Racing have seemingly been very supportive of the initiative along with all participants,” Dalton said of Alinghi’s exit.

“There have even been specific concessions in the draft Protocol at Alinghi’s request which have been accommodated, such as relaxing the nationality rule to allow two non-nationals to help them to bolster their sailing talent on board as well as establishing working groups made up of representatives of all teams to come together on racing formats and TV media broadcast initiatives.”

Draper will be a familiar name in sailing circles. He claimed Olympic bronze in the 49er class in Athens in 2004, and has competed in the America’s Cup with Luna Rossa in 2013 and with Team Japan in 2017.

In recent years, Draper has been a constant presence in SailGP, working as a wing trimmer with Great Britain, Japan, Canada and now with Australia.

