Nathan Outteridge has been named as Peter Burling’s replacement as skipper for Emirates Team New Zealand’s next America’s Cup defence.
After confirming Burling would not be involved in the next defence last month, the team today announced its team of five core sailors.
Outteridge, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Sam Meech will all be returning for another defence, while British sailor Chris Draper has also signed on for the campaign.
Outside of naming Outteridge as skipper, the team have not yet confirmed what roles each sailor will be filling on board, though it is expected Outteridge will again be at the helm.
Draper’s signing is further confirmation the Protocol – the blueprint for the next regatta – will allow for non-nationals who didn’t sail in the last America’s Cup to join a team.