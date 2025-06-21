“I think once we learned Peter was not going to continue on with Emirates Team New Zealand, it was only a matter of time before somebody dangled a pretty big carrot in front of him from one of the other teams,” Orams said.

“Three America’s Cups in a row and before that, people forget this, Peter skippered the Youth America’s Cup New Zealand winning entry in San Francisco, so arguably Peter Burling is the greatest sailing talent that New Zealand has ever produced and it’s not just his ability on the water but his technical nous off the water.

“His ability to interact with the design team, the boat builders, the engineers to try and give the feedback and create that synergy that produces a winning performance. Even if he’s not able to sail for the Italians, he will still be a magnificent asset for that team and lift them to another level.”

Peter Burling will join Luna Rossa for the 38th America's Cup, but is unlikely to be able to race with the team. Photo / Photosport

While the protocol for the next edition is yet to be confirmed, it would be a surprise if Burling was able to take on a racing role with Luna Rossa, and Orams suggested Team NZ opting to move on from Burling was a calculated risk, knowing they are putting the protocol together, alongside Challenger of Record Athena Racing.

A draft version of the protocol released by Team NZ late last month showed changes to the nationality rules that allowed two non-nationals to race with teams provided they were not part of another team in the previous cycle.

As Burling was at the wheel for Team NZ last year in Barcelona, he won’t be able to race for Luna Rossa.

However, Orams believed the move puts Luna Rossa in prime position to be the strongest challenger when the teams line up in Naples in 2027, given what Burling brings to their outfit.

“They already have a long and illustrious history in the America’s Cup. They’ve been trying for decades [but] have never got there,” he said.

“They’ve obviously seen the opportunity to grab this enormous talent and all of the intellectual property that he brings with him in his head from those campaigns, and that will really elevate them to become a very, very strong challenger. In my mind now, they are in the box seat to challenge for the 38th America’s Cup, even this far out, due to the acquisition of Peter Burling.”

