However, after it was announced that Auckland was out of the running for the 38th America’s Cup, Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell said it would have cost the Government $75m.

Barcelona cashed in on hosting last year's America's Cup. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment major events manager Kylie Hawker Green said that figure included a cash investment, which the Herald understands would have been up to $50 million, as well as flow-on spend.

“For the Crown, these additional costs would include areas like Police, Customs, Civil Aviation Authority and Maritime New Zealand resourcing, as well as government risk and coordination, and legacy and leverage activities.”

Team NZ declined to comment on potential hosts following the announcement that the event would not be in Auckland.

The City of Sails was one of six venues with a reported or confirmed interest in hosting the regatta, which is expected to be held in 2027.

The Auld Mug could return to Europe, with Greece, Italy and Spain among those reported potential host nations.

Greece and Italy are understood to be strong contenders. Italian outlet Il Sole 24 Ore reported Greek billionaire George Prokopiou was expected to front a bid to bring the event to Athens.

An Italian bid is expected to be for an event in Naples. The city on Italy’s west coast has already been an America’s Cup host, having held two America’s Cup World Series events in 2012 and 2013.

Valencia, on the east coast of Spain, was quick to voice its interest in hosting the next edition after Barcelona confirmed it would not be making a bid to bring it back. Valencia hosted the America’s Cup regatta in 2007 as well as a Deed of Gift match in 2010. However, the city was hit hard by flooding in late October last year and it seems unlikely Valencia would be able to put in a competitive bid.

Outside of Europe, Jeddah is understood to be interested in hosting the regatta and would have the money to put in a strong bid. The Saudi Arabian city hosted a preliminary regatta in 2023, which was contested in the scaled-down AC40s and served up some quality racing. The city also hosted World Sailing’s women’s and youth world match-racing championships late last year. However, with the Deed of Gift stating no racing is to be held between November 1 and May 1 if sailed in the Northern Hemisphere, the regatta would likely fall in a time of year when conditions are not ideal for racing there.

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil has also been linked to hosting the event, with Italian outlet La Stampa reporting correspondence between the city and event organisers late last year.

Key dates in 38th America’s Cup planning

The host venue is to be announced by the Defender within eight months of the final race of the 37th America’s Cup match. This deadline is June 20, 2025.

The protocol for the 38th edition is to be published “as soon as practicable” within this timeframe.

The 38th America’s Cup match is to be held within three years of the completion of the 37th edition, subject to any adjustments needed for the hemisphere it will be sailed in. This deadline is October 20, 2027.

