Spain again shapes up as a potential host nation for the next regatta, with Valencia reported to be very interested in bringing the regatta back after hosting the 2007 and 2010 editions, while the Middle East and Auckland are also believed to be among the other locations in the discussion.

“It is very exciting to have continuity with the Challenger of Record, Ineos Britannia, to continue to build the scale of the America’s Cup globally,” Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton said.

Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton celebrates winning the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

“The third generation AC75s and the unprecedented broadcast reach of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona has been hugely beneficial to this unique sporting event, and we look forward to announcing future plans in due course.”

In the RNZYS accepting the British challenge, the two came to a number of foundational agreements around the framework of the 38th edition of the Cup, with a venue for the regatta to be announced by the defender within eight months of the final race in the Barcelona match.

That ended on October 20 (NZ time), so the venue should be confirmed by late June.

It was also agreed the regatta was to take place within three years of that date – subject to any adjustments needed regarding what hemisphere it is sailed in. The Deed of Gift states no racing is to be held between November 1 and May 1 if sailed in the Northern Hemisphere, and the reverse if sailed in the Southern Hemisphere.

The 38th edition will again be a multi-challenger event contested in AC75 foiling monohulls, with each team again limited to building one new race boat for the cycle.

The strict nationality rules will remain in place, but are set to be reviewed for emerging nations, while teams are not permitted to sail an AC75 for the 12 months following the conclusion of the 37th America’s Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia 7-2 in the America's Cup match in Barcelona. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

The two have also agreed to look into potential campaign cost-cutting measures too, including a budget cap and carbon cap, and to work on a strategy to further commercialise the event.

“It is great to once again have the RYS involved, given they were the first yacht club that presented this trophy over 173 years ago, which really started the legacy of the America’s Cup,” RNZYS commodore Gillian Williams said.

“Along with Emirates Team New Zealand we look forward to building on the already strong foundation that working together on the 37th America’s Cup has created and will continue working through the details of the next event with them.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.