Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

Timeline set on Team New Zealand confirming venue for 38th America’s Cup

Christopher Reive
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Emirates Team NZ Chief Operating Officer Kevin Shoebridge on America's Cup win. Video / NZ Herald

By mid-2025, the venue for the 38th America’s Cup will be revealed.

That was one of several key agreements made by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) and the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS) as the British entry again assumed the position of Challenger of Record (CoR).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup