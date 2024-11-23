The Black Foils might have a new-look crew for the new SailGP season, but that hasn’t changed their standing as one of the teams to beat in the global foiling league.
The New Zealand crew made a strong start to the first regatta of the season in Dubai this morning, ending the day sitting second on the leaderboard after three races.
The Black Foils finished second, third and seventh in the opening fleet races of the season, with two more on the schedule tomorrow before the three-boat event final.
On a day that saw light winds cause a 30-minute delay before racing finally got underway, the Black Foils picked up where they left off in season four.
With the teams sailing in a five-crew configuration and with the 29m wingsail – the largest in their quiver – the Kiwis got among the leaders of the fleet early in the first race.