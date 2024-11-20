“We’ve got the added complication slash opportunity with Leo coming in; I think it’s probably more opportunity than complication where you’ve got this new guy, new enthusiasm, we’ve got Sam in the coaching role, [so] we’ll try and use that to our advantage.

Sam Meech (left) has joined the Black Foils in a coaching role for the upcoming SailGP season. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

“We need to make sure we give it the respect it deserves to gel as a team to make sure we’re all getting the most out of each other, but I’m confident that it’s going to happen pretty early on and then we just try to keep stepping forwards and sailing the boat well in a range of conditions.”

The team will likely get a range of conditions early in the season, with this weekend’s opener in Dubai set to serve up light winds, before the league’s debut in Auckland on January 18-19 and return to Australia in February.

While Maloney’s decision to join the Brazilian team and Takahashi’s appointment as his replacement with the Black Foils has been a talking point heading into the new campaign, Davies not returning to his role has gone under the radar.

Among the coaching staff with both the Black Foils and Emirates Team New Zealand, Davies was a key part in helping the Kiwi SailGP crew become championship contenders after a tricky introduction to the league in season two. Last season, he was named the league’s coach of the season in the fan-voted awards.

Ray Davies was named SailGP's coach of the year last season. Photo / Felix Diemer, SailGP

Tuke said the coaching changes were planned a way out, with Davies expected to be with the team until the end of season four, helping to integrate things across both SailGP and the America’s Cup, while Junior, also a member of Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup-winning campaign, signalled his intention to take a break towards the back end of last season.

“That’s left the opportunity for Sam to step in. He was a pretty key part of the coaching crew in Barcelona and someone that Pete and I, and the other sailors in the Black Foils, have spent a lot of time with over the years across the Olympics in Rio and Tokyo, and someone we have a huge amount of respect for so we’re pretty excited to have him stepping into the fray and know he’ll do a great job for us,” Tuke said.

Junior returning at some point in season five wasn’t ruled out, but it would be a case of seeing how things unfolded in the coming months.

“It was pretty well thought out before Barcelona, back to the end of season four,” Tuke said of Junior stepping away.

“This was a plan. He wanted to enjoy a Kiwi summer. We’ve all been going pretty hard for a few years now, so he’s enjoying a well-deserved break.

“Hopefully we’ll see him back in the fold, but we’ll see how that plays out over the next couple of months once he has a bit of time to freshen up.”

Black Foils squad for SailGP Dubai

Driver: Peter Burling

Wing trimmer: Blair Tuke

Strategist: Liv Mackay

Flight controller: Leo Takahashi

Grinders: Louis Sinclair and Marcus Hansen

Coach: Sam Meech

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.