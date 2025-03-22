Advertisement
SailGP San Francisco: Black Foils start slow, finish strong to sit fifth after opening day of regatta

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand SailGP Team helmed by Peter Burling and USA SailGP Team helmed by Taylor Canfield as they pass Alcatraz during a practice session ahead of the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix held in San Francisco, California, USA. Friday 21 March 2025. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 5 Season 2025. Photo: Jason Ludlow for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

If you don’t start strong, make sure you finish so.

That wouldn’t have been how the Black Foils wanted things to go on the opening day of racing in SailGP’s San Francisco regatta on Sunday. But after a series of bad starts, coming back to shore sitting fifth on the event leaderboard gives them plenty to work with.

The New Zealand crew finished fourth, eighth, sixth and third, starting the first three races at or towards the back of the pack.

With a much better start, they ended the day on a high and will look to take that into the remaining three fleet races on Monday as they look to make their second podium race in a row.

The regatta is the first time SailGP has hosted events in back-to-back weekends, after the teams competed in Los Angeles last week. But while the team would have benefitted from the continuity with their sailing, they were served up very different conditions to navigate.

San Francisco is a tricky venue, with teams having to deal with the current as well as the gusty wind.

While it wasn’t top end conditions, the teams enjoyed the extra room on the racetrack and more time sailing at high speeds; Canada, Australia and Spain ending the day in the podium positions.

It got off to a rough start for the Black Foils, as they got too wide in the starting box and were then squeezed out by Dylan Fletcher’s Great Britain and battled with Martine Grael and her Brazilian crew at the back around the first marker.

As has been a strength of theirs in recent years, the Black Foils were able to make their way through the fleet and positioned themselves nicely after a couple of impressive upwind legs.

But it was their final manouever that stole the show as they timed their run to the final turn perfectly, getting there to have right of way as Great Britain and Italy approached. The Kiwis jumped two places with the move and finished in fourth.

The second race of the day saw them almost set up for success at the starting line. But an aggressive move from the French saw the two teams come close together right at the line. The French were penalised and had to drop back, but the Kiwis had lost all of their speed and were again battling in the second half of the fleet.

There was not a lot of ground to be gained, and they ultimately finished in eighth.

They then got lucky at the start in race three with three teams across the starting line early and having to drop to the back of the fleet, which was where the Black Foils lingered.

They spent the majority of the race in eighth, but again some last turn magic stole them some vital points as the crossed the line in sixth place.

In the final race of the day, it seemed things were starting to come together. They started well and were contesting the race toward the front of the fleet.

While they didn’t sail a perfect race, they recovered quickly when they needed to and secured a strong finish in third.

