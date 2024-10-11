“The process of transforming this AC50 to an F50 is complex in some areas, and simple in others – depending on which features were one-design during the America’s Cup,” SailGP Technologies director Joel Marginson said.

“The boat is currently in Auckland, where the bulk of the modifications will take place. Our SailGP Technologies Team in Southampton, UK, is leading production of hundreds of components, to be shipped to New Zealand periodically to keep pace with the build.”

The wing sail for the boat is being constructed in the UK, but is expected to be shipped to Auckland next month for an early January arrival.

“Once complete, hydraulic, electric, systems and structural testing will all be scheduled at the tech site, in the lead-up to the New Zealand event,” Marginson said.

“The timeline is tight, but we are confident in our ability to get boat 12 on the start line and ready to race. We have approximately 30 individuals working on this in the UK, another 15 in New Zealand, plus the SailGP technical team on-site at our events.”

The move to fast-track the development of a 12th F50 foiling catamaran was a strategic decision, made in line with rising team valuations, which was said to be in excess of US$45 million (NZ$74m).

The news comes after the recent sale of the Canadian SailGP Team, who were one of four crews on the chopping block for next season.

Teams still receiving funding from the league were put on notice late in the season that they could lose their spot, those teams being Canada, France, season four champions Spain and the two-time finalists from New Zealand, the Black Foils. Leading into the season four grand final in San Francisco in July, Canada, France and Spain were all facing the cut, however, had all three found the sponsorship to become fully funded without league help, attention would then turn to the Kiwis.

Instead, SailGP’s debut event in Auckland is now likely to see the biggest fleet in the league’s history competing.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.