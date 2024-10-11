That loss of races brought the spotlight down on the Kiwis and Alinghi Red Bull Racing, who held a five-point buffer over Team NZ for the third and final semifinal spot.

And after a confusing moment where the race was stopped midway through saw cries of relief from the Swiss and drew tears from the Kiwis, those roles were reversed when the race was completed and the Swiss were left at the mercy of the shortened schedule.

Team NZ needed everything to go their way in the final contest of pool racing. Trailing by five, they needed to finish second at worst, and hope the Swiss finished either fifth or sixth.

It didn’t get off to a great start for the Kiwis in either time the race was attempted, as they were over the starting line early both times and had to restart.

In the race that ultimately counted however, they burned that penalty off quickly and began to work their way through the fleet; with Alinghi leading the way.

However, the Swiss came off their foils rounding the second gate, opening the door for the Kiwis.

Alinghi were back to fifth by the time they got flying again, with Team NZ comfortably in second place.

That was where they stayed – Team NZ securing the third spot in the semifinals alongside Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) and Athena Pathway (UK). Both Team NZ and Alinghi finished on 25 points, but Team NZ progressed as they had the better result in the last race.

In the semifinal fleet races, the Kiwis finished fourth, fifth, third and fifth but it was the Italians, British and Spanish teams who were the most consistent performers and ultimately competed for the two spots in the final; with the Brits and Italians earning those spots.

