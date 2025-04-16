SailGP remains confident of a return to New Zealand in 2026, despite the City of Sails not appearing in the league’s season six venue announcement this morning.
The global foiling league confirmed the first 10 venues for next season, which will start with a new event in Perth in January and conclude in Abu Dhabi in November.
They did, however, note there would be more to come, with Auckland expected to be among them.
“Discussions with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and New Zealand Major Events continue and we’re confident about hosting future events in Auckland,” a SailGP spokesperson told the Herald.
“January’s event in Auckland has been one of the highlights of the 2025 season so far and delivered positive results for the city and New Zealand, including significant economic impact and global broadcast reach.”