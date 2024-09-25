SailGP has revealed an artist’s impression of what fans can expect for January’s Auckland event, with temporary stands to be installed on the waterfront at Wynyard Quarter, with the league tech site to be located behind it.
While the actual racing area won’t be confirmed until race days, a map indicative of the racecourse has also been revealed. The 11-strong fleet will compete on the city side of the Harbour Bridge, with the length of the course running from Westhaven Marina to the end of Viaduct Harbour, with general ticket sales available today.
The league expected 20,000 in attendance over the two days of racing on the weekend of January 18 and 19. The combination of attendance offerings will be over 10,000 per day, with grandstands accounting for approximately 8,000.
“The racecourse and the grandstand village look absolutely amazing, and it’s really exciting to see how it’s shaping up,” Black Foils driver Peter Burling said.
“Knowing that the grandstand is full of Kiwis cheering you on is quite a special feeling. I think the atmosphere will be unreal – it’ll be a weekend that fans won’t forget.”