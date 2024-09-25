Advertisement
SailGP reveal first look at grandstand set-up for debut Auckland event in January

Christopher Reive
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
An artist's impression of the spectator zone for SailGP's debut event in Auckland in January. Video / SailGP

SailGP has revealed an artist’s impression of what fans can expect for January’s Auckland event, with temporary stands to be installed on the waterfront at Wynyard Quarter, with the league tech site to be located behind it.

While the actual racing area won’t be confirmed until race days, a map indicative of the racecourse has also been revealed. The 11-strong fleet will compete on the city side of the Harbour Bridge, with the length of the course running from Westhaven Marina to the end of Viaduct Harbour, with general ticket sales available today.

The league expected 20,000 in attendance over the two days of racing on the weekend of January 18 and 19. The combination of attendance offerings will be over 10,000 per day, with grandstands accounting for approximately 8,000.

“The racecourse and the grandstand village look absolutely amazing, and it’s really exciting to see how it’s shaping up,” Black Foils driver Peter Burling said.

“Knowing that the grandstand is full of Kiwis cheering you on is quite a special feeling. I think the atmosphere will be unreal – it’ll be a weekend that fans won’t forget.”

For viewers on the North Shore, Stanley Point near Devonport and Sulphur Beach boat ramp on the north side of the Harbour Bridge shape up as the best points to view the action.

An indicative map of the race area for SailGP's debut in Auckland. Image / SailGP
The use of land on Wynyard Quarter was the sticking point for the league’s first attempted foray into Auckland, which was ultimately shifted to Christchurch because that land was unavailable for use.

At the time of planning, the finer details of a regatta in Auckland for 2024, access to part of the site was restricted due to leaseholder commitments around access, remediation and monitoring of petroleum contaminants.

That is not the case this time around. While the remediation process is ongoing, there are contingency plans in place. In July, Eke Panuku Development Auckland confirmed the lease is now at an end and progress has been made to remediate this part of the site. However, the leaseholder was still under a contracted deed to Auckland Council to ensure it meets its remediation obligations, with the process expected to take place over many years.

Kiwis will be able to cheer the Black Foils on from the waterfront of Wynyard Point during SailGP's Auckland debut in January. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, SailGP
“Eke Panuku has worked with technical experts on solutions to mitigate the risks of using this site for a grandstand for the short duration of the event in January. We are excited to welcome fans and spectators to this very special part of Wynyard Quarter. Together with mana whenua, we are looking forward to transforming this area over the next 10-15 years into one of the most beautiful spaces and waterfront destinations in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland,” Eke Panuku said in a statement.

Contingency plans included the laying down of material to provide a barrier between the ground and any structures, as well as fencing off certain areas that have known contaminants.

The venue is ideal for the SailGP vision, which puts fans as close to the action as possible with waterfront stands, which was why Wynyard Quarter was such an important piece of the puzzle for the league. When it was ruled out of use this year, they were unable to find another location in Auckland that fit with their event vision and opted to run their second-straight regatta in Lyttelton, which then drew plenty of attention when racing was impacted due to dolphin presence on the course.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

