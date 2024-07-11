“The event specifics are yet to be confirmed as SailGP and the relevant council organisations work together to determine the on-water racecourse and on-land venue for the event.

“At this stage, it’s planned for the public grandstand to be located on Wynyard Point, which requires mitigations including the laying down of material to provide a barrier between the ground and any structures, as well as fencing off certain areas that have known contaminants.”

Christchurch hosted the 2024 New Zealand SailGP regatta after Auckland was deemed unsuitable. Photo / Iain McGregor, SailGP

Speaking to the Herald late last year, SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts said they incorrectly thought they would be able to put temporary structures on Wynyard Point for the two-day regatta in March. SailGP were offered the America’s Cup sites and Hanmer Street as an alternative, but while that would have been suitable for the team bases and tech site, it didn’t provide a suitable option for a grandstand that was close enough to the water.

SailGP put on its events to fit a specific vision in which fans are put as close to the action as possible and without the land at Wynyard Point, Coutts didn’t feel it could put on an event in Auckland that would do their product justice. Instead, it was moved to Christchurch after a successful regatta last year.

When SailGP announced it would bring events to New Zealand back in 2021, the league signed a four-year agreement for Christchurch and Auckland to host in alternate years, beginning with Christchurch in 2023.

Doubt was cast on SailGP returning to Christchurch in 2025 after a dolphin sighting saw the first day of racing cancelled this year, and the league confirmed last month that it would not be returning there in season five, after fulfilling its intention to host two regattas on Lyttelton Harbour.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited head of major events Michelle Hooper said confirmation of an Auckland regatta this summer was brilliant for the city.

“It’s 10,000 bed nights for Auckland City and $5.2 million GDP return, but more than that, it’s about bringing that vibrancy to Auckland. Seeing our waterfront lit up with 11 of the world’s fastest multihull boats, it’s going to be an incredible spectacle,” Hooper said.

“Following on from that, the Black Foils are in the grand final for season four this weekend in San Francisco, so let’s hope they can take that out and be defending champions going into season five.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.