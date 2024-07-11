The remediation of Wynyard Point remains a work in progress, however steps will be taken to allow SailGP’s debut in Auckland to go ahead in January as planned.
The land was a sticking point in the global foiling league’s plan to host an event in Auckland this year, with land at Wynyard Point unavailable due to the ongoing remediation process of the former tank farm.
At the time of planning the finer details of a regatta in Auckland for 2024, access to part of the site was restricted due to leaseholder commitments around access, remediation and monitoring of petroleum contaminants.
In a statement to the Herald, Eke Panuku Development Auckland confirmed the lease is now at an end and progress has been made to remediate this part of the site. However, the leaseholder was still under a contracted deed to Auckland Council to ensure it meets its remediation obligations, with the process expected to take place over many years.
“Eke Panuku has worked with technical experts on solutions to mitigate the risks of using this site for a grandstand for the short duration of the event in January. We are excited to welcome fans and spectators to this very special part of Wynyard Quarter. Together with mana whenua, we are looking forward to transforming this area over the next 10-15 years into one of the most beautiful spaces and waterfront destinations in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland,” Eke Panuku said in a statement.