They’ll enter San Francisco fresh off a victory in New York late last month on the Hudson River, which marked their fifth win in 12 regattas.
In the West Coast event, two prizes are at stake: the regatta title and the season title. Five fleet races will be held over the two-day spectacle. Unlike the other season regattas, the San Francisco event doesn’t feature a podium race, with the event itself decided on fleet races alone. Instead, the five are followed by the top three teams on the season leaderboard in the grand final shootout.
Since the Black Foils aren’t vying for a grand final spot, Tuke revealed they will use the fleet races to build momentum.
“You play it too safe and you don’t build that confidence, you don’t learn how to push the boat and sail as fast as you can, which is going to help you in the final race.
“In the same breath, you don’t want to push it too far and end up with a collision or something that would hold you back.
“But that aside, we put ourselves in a good position, and our mindset has been to keep building momentum into this final and keep being the team that’s sailing the best.
“Because ultimately, that’s what you have to do, you have to be the best team on [race day].”
Tuke admits New Zealand’s SailGP team is surprised they’ve managed to turn around their season.
In September, they suffered a devastating blow at the French Grand Prix with their wing collapsing.
This equipment malfunction meant they were then unable to compete in the following event in Italy.
