The Black Foils were too strong in the New York final. Photo / Getty Images

The Black Foils have taken out another SailGP event with victory in New York, under the shadow of the Statue of Liberty.

The New Zealand crew went into the event with a healthy lead on the overall leaderboard and extended their advantage after beating Great Britain and Canada in the three-team final.

Peter Burling’s team got the best start, leading from the first mark and never gave it up.

More to come...