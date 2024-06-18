SailGP will not return to Christchurch in 2025 after the league withdrew from its hosting agreement with ChristchurchNZ for the event.

The Herald understands a New Zealand event will still be included on the calendar, with an announcement imminent.

In a release, ChristchurchNZ said after the intention to host two events in New Zealand had been fulfilled, it accepted SailGP’s decision to withdraw from the 2025 hosting agreement.

“The decision follows two iterations of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch, as part of a four-year partnership with ChristchurchNZ, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and New Zealand Major Events. The original agreement, which included Christchurch and Auckland alternating as hosts between Seasons 3 and 6, was varied in 2023 when SailGP shifted from Auckland due to land restrictions surrounding the venue. With the original intention to host two events fulfilled, ChristchurchNZ has accepted SailGP’s decision to withdraw from the 2025 hosting agreement.

“Hosting the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix has been a great success for Ōtautahi Christchurch,” said ChristchurchNZ CEO Ali Adams. “Our major motivation for hosting the event was to showcase what a vibrant, world-class venue our city has become for major events. Given that the Season 4 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix was the world’s largest-ever ticketed sailing event, with more than 20,000 ticketed fans across the weekend, that goal has been well and truly met.

“We thank all our partners who collaborated to make the event a success. These include Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, Christchurch City Council, Lyttelton Port Company, Environment Canterbury, Waka Kotahi, Venues Ōtautahi, emergency services, the Lyttelton Harbour Business Association and the entire Lyttelton community. We also thank SailGP for all their hard work to deliver two outstanding events here,” said Adams.

SailGP managing director Andrew Thompson said: “Following SailGP’s sellout success in Season 3, we’re proud to have delivered another record-setting event in Season 4, which engaged the local community, generated significant benefits throughout the region and put the beauty of Christchurch and New Zealand firmly on the world stage.”

A post-event report by Deloitte outlines the benefits of the March event, which amassed a total economic impact of US$20.7 million ($33.7m) for the host region, with a gross expenditure of US$9.5m by SailGP and competing teams.



