The New Zealand SailGP Team was consistent on day one in Halifax. Photo / Simon Bruty, SailGP

Consistency continues to define the Black Foils.

With just three events left on the calendar and a healthy 10-point lead on the season leaderboard, the New Zealand SailGP Team hit the waters of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Sunday morning looking to consolidate - if not improve - that lead.

And on a day where the shifty conditions made things very difficult for the fleet, the Kiwi crew showed just how important it is to stay consistent during the fleet races of an event.

Of the three races on the opening day in Canada, the Black Foils only lead for a short time in one of them. For the most part, they sailed in the middle of the fleet. But, posting a fourth, second and fifth from the three races saw them finish the day sitting second on the event leaderboard.

With the top three teams at the end of the five fleet races moving into the podium race, the Kiwis are well poised to return to the one race that matters.

The Kiwis ended the day with 22 points, trailing Great Britain by just a point. However, of the 10 teams in the fleet, seven are still a realistic chance of making the podium race, leaving plenty to play for in the final two fleet races of the event.

For Peter Burling and the New Zealand crew, it was a case of taking the gains where they could find them in tricky conditions.

Each of their three starts saw them try a different approach. In the event’s opening race, they were forced to sail quite wide to avoid crossing the starting line early. That saw them fall to the back half of the fleet, before an impressive upwind leg toward the latter stages of the race saw them shoot through the field and up into fifth place to secure a decent finish.

Race two saw them time their approach to the starting line better and hold a good line to the first marker and spend the race at the front of the fleet, at times leading the pack but for the most part dealing with Canada for second and third - the Kiwis getting the better of that at the finish line.

In the day’s final race, Burling timed his approach to ride the wind from the back of the fleet and slingshot through as the race began. It worked a treat - though Australia had the same idea and edged the Kiwis out for the ideal line to the first marker.

It set the New Zealand team up for a strong race though, and they went on to secure a fourth-placed finish to set themselves up well going into day two.

The New Zealand crew have done well to appear in podium races through the second half of the season. In the last five events before this weekend’s stop in Halifax, they had made the podium - with three wins, a second and a third.

They’ll look to add a sixth appearance when racing resumes for the final two fleet races and the podium race on Monday morning.

