NZME secures exclusive audio partnership with SailGP

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has unveiled an exclusive audio media partnership with one of the world’s fastest growing sporting properties and most exciting sailing events, SailGP for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Auckland.

SailGP is the ultimate high-speed racing experience, with teams competing in a minimum of 13 events in five continents across a year-long season. Auckland will host the event for the first time from 18-19 January 2025.

NZME’s media partnership of the Auckland event will be spearheaded by Newstalk ZB as the exclusive and official audio broadcaster, providing Kiwi sailing fans with live updates from the shores of the Waitematã Harbour, getting up close and personal to the action across both days.

Emily Travers, NZME Head of Commercial Sport, Partnerships and Events, says the partnership sees NZME further diversifying its extensive support of events in New Zealand.

“This is a great opportunity for us to connect Kiwis with a hugely exciting, much loved international sporting event through our audio and publishing platforms.

“We’re thrilled this partnership also provides clients and potential new advertisers with the opportunity to access a large number of current and new audiences. We’re looking forward to the start of the SailGP season this weekend in Dubai and providing coverage across the entire series, particularly as sailors and spectators hit Auckland in January.”

Ben Jesse, SailGP Head of Commercial APAC, says: “We’re excited to have NZME on board and look forward to seeing the partnership unfold in the coming months towards the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland. As the most exciting race on water, SailGP is built to be fan-centric and to have the support of NZME’s properties, including Newstalk ZB broadcasting live from our Race Stadium on event weekend, will help ensure we reach as many of our passionate Kiwi fans as we can.”

The New Zealand SailGP event takes place on 18 and 19 January 2025 at Wynyard Point in Auckland.

