NZME secures exclusive audio partnership with SailGP

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has unveiled an exclusive audio media partnership with one of the world’s fastest growing sporting properties and most exciting sailing events, SailGP for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Auckland.

SailGP is the ultimate high-speed racing experience, with teams competing in a minimum of 13 events in five continents across a year-long season. Auckland will host the event for the first time from 18-19 January 2025.

NZME’s media partnership of the Auckland event will be spearheaded by Newstalk ZB as the exclusive and official audio broadcaster, providing Kiwi sailing fans with live updates from the shores of the Waitematã Harbour, getting up close and personal to the action across both days.

Emily Travers, NZME Head of Commercial Sport, Partnerships and Events, says the partnership sees NZME further diversifying its extensive support of events in New Zealand.

“This is a great opportunity for us to connect Kiwis with a hugely exciting, much loved international sporting event through our audio and publishing platforms.