“We really want to go out with the win, it really felt like we’d been building nicely.”
New Zealand was on the back foot from the start of the final shootout race of the weekend. Trailing at mark one and having to try to fight their way back Spain and Australia positioned themselves well on the racecourse to ride the best of the wind.
In a real underdog story, it was Spain – last season’s bottom team - who claimed the season title. A team who might consider themselves lucky to have even made the final, they stayed clear of the other two teams in the starting box before powering over the top of them the lead at the first mark – ultimately having to make just five manoeuvres in the race.
Burling explains what he felt went wrong: “It definitely got pretty tricky as soon as they got rid of one of the bottom marks.
“We made it a bit of a decision and we took a couple of options that definitely didn’t help us.
“We just struggled to get out of phase, struggled to sail the boat as well as we knew we can.”
“We had a really good fourth race and then just struggled to find a bit of stability in that fifth race which definitely didn’t help our confidence going into the final.”
Any momentum gained also seemed hindered by an issue with the boat between fleet five and the final.
“We had a bit of damage on one of our fairings on the poolside, so [the technicians] were just trying to make sure that was all 100% good to go for the finals.
“So we had a lot of tech team on our boat, but it definitely wasn’t something that slowed us down.”
The Kiwi crew had already qualified for the grand final race before the San Francisco event, meaning results in the five fleet races weren’t necessary and it was a matter of simply protecting their boat and learning the racecourse.
Considering their favourable position, Burling is adamant the pressure didn’t get to his team.
“It was a bit of a consolation prize, I suppose,” Burling laughed, “Obviously [it’s] been an amazing day for Spain sport in general.”
