Carlos Alcaraz has destroyed Novak Djokovic’s dream of a record-breaking 25th grand slam triumph, outclassing the seven-time champion to defend his Wimbledon crown in a final that had an unmistakable feeling of a tennis changing of the guard.
Djokovic’s hopes of surpassing Australian Margaret Court’s tally of 24 grand slams were simply dismantled by the dazzling Spaniard, who was on a wholly different plane as he blitzed his way to a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) triumph on Sunday.
Twelve months after Alcaraz had outlasted the great Serb in a five-set classic on Centre Court, this time the young Spaniard cemented his fresh dominance at the grass-court slam with a much more one-sided victory, but perhaps even more magnificent.
From the moment Alcaraz won the first game of the match, a 14-minute, seven-deuce affair, to break Djokovic at the fifth attempt, the former champion, just five weeks since surgery on a torn meniscus, looked all of his 37 years.
Seeming flat and chasing Alcaraz’s tracers - 42 glorious winners, from drops shots to 106mph forehand bullets - Djokovic has rarely been taken to the cleaners like this as the Spanish comet landed his fourth grand slam at only 21.