Tennis clubs throughout New Zealand have been filled with weary-eyed spectators braving the early mornings and late nights to catch Sun in action, given the time difference between Aotearoa and the UK. That support for Sun hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I’m honestly just happy to see that in New Zealand. To be able to have people watch tennis more and more and grow Tennis New Zealand itself, for future generations as well,” she said.
“I’m super-pumped that that is happening. I can’t wait for it to grow.”
Reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam is no mean feat, and for Sun, it will bring its own rewards.
Aside from a six-figure payday for reaching the last eight, she is guaranteed free tickets for life at the home of tennis.
What’s more, her world ranking will jump from 123rd into the 50s, and open doors to other high-profile tournaments.